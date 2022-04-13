Abuja Court Sacks PDP Chairman In Ebonyi

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has held that the Peoples Democratic Party chairman in Ebonyi State, Mr Okoroafor Tochukwu Okorie, submitted his nomination form late and should not have been eligible to contest for chairmanship.

Justice A.R. Mohammed voided his chairmanship while reading his judgement on Wednesday in an application filed by Joseph Onu Silas against the PDP and Okorie.

Okorie had challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case but the objection was dismissed.

The judge held that Okorie’s failure to counter the allegation that he submitted his form late was proof that he contravened electoral laws.

Mohammed subsequently ordered PDP to recognize Onuh as its chairman in the state.

“It is the opinion of this court that the 2nd defendant, who was indolent in submitting his nomination form as provided in the guidelines issued by the PDP, who in spite of this failure, was still declared and returned elected, cannot be allowed to benefit from his wrong doing.

“The consequence is that the 2nd defendant’s nomination form submitted on Oct. 4, 2021 instead of Oct. 1, 2021 was submitted out of time,” the judge said.

Meanwhile, Okorie immediately appealed the trial court’s judgement on Wednesday.

He said he was dissatisfied with the judgement and as entered an appeal.

He urged the trial court to stay execution of the judgement pending final determination of the appeal.

Okorie states in his appeal that “the learned trial judge erred in law in assuming jurisdiction and determining the suit.”