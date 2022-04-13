NYSC Refutes Reports On Shooting Of Corps Members In Plateau

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has refuted reports that two corps members were shot dead at the NYSC Secretariat in Jos, Plateau State.

The management of the NYSC said that the claims are an attempt to cause mischief and instill fear in the minds of corps members, their parents, and loved ones.

NYSC’s Director for Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, refuted the reports in a statement on Wednesday.

“The originators of the news claimed that two Corps Members were shot dead at NYSC Secretariat, Jos, and other falsehoods. Management wishes to restate that nothing of such ever happened. The fabricators of the story are all out to cause mischief,” the statement read.

The NYSC management urged the general public to disregard the “fake news”, adding that the welfare of the corps members is a top priority of the NYSC.