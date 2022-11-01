Abuja Electricity Company Relies On Solar Power 

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Gwagwalada branch of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has opted for solar panels as source of electricity due to the erratic power supply to the area.

A Customer Care staff who spoke to THE WHISTLER on condition of anonymity however said the branch enjoys a regular electricity supply.

He said the solar panels mounted on the roof of the office building were meant to serve as backup in case of power outage.

He said: “We are having light, those panels are for back up for some of our equipment, we have internet servers that need to work 24/7.

“There’s no place in Nigeria that you will see light 24 hours, but our network need to work 24/7 that is why we use backup solar panels to make sure we are constantly online.

“Our computers doesn’t need to be down because we work online too.”

Electricity supply is stable in some parts of Gwagwalada Area Council while there’s instability in some areas.

Residents of Hajj Camp and adjourning areas still complain of low poor electricity supply.