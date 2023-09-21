ABUJA: Wike Revokes 165 Plots Of Land Over Owners’ Failure To Develop Them

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered immediate revocation of 165 plots of land located across several districts in the federal capital.

The FCTA Director of Information and Communication, Muhammad Hazat Sule, said the lands were revoked because their owners failed to develop them.

Sule, in a press release on Thursday, said the affected landowners breached the terms of agreement established in the 1978 Land Use Act.

The revoked plots are owned by both individuals and corporate entities who have consistently failed to adhere to the terms stipulated in Section 28(5) (a) & (b) of the Land Use Act.

The affected plots are situated within several districts in the FCT, including the Central Business District, Maitama (A05); Maitama (A06); Wuse II (A08); Gudu (B01); Wuye (B03); Jabi (B04); Utako (B05); Katampe Extension (B19); Idu Industrial Area (C16); and Asokoro (A04) Districts, respectively.

“The revocation of the affected plots was approved by the minister following the violation of the terms of Rights of Occupancy.

“The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978, revoked the affected titles for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development,” Sule said.

According to reports, some prominent people affected by the revocation order include former Senate Chief Whip Udoma Udo Udoma, former Cross River Governor Senator Liyel Imoke, the inaugural Minister of Niger Delta Ufot Joseph Ekaette, and the late publisher of Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

On the day he assumed office as FCT Minister, Wike vowed to revoke lands that contravene the Abuja Land Use Act no matter who owns them.

“Those who were allocated land and refused to develop them, we will revoke such lands and re-allocate them to those who are ready to develop them,” he had said.