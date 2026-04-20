Abyssinia Tops NDA Inter-Battalion Combat Swimming Competition

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Abyssinia Battalion has emerged winner of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Cadets Brigade inter-battalion combat swimming competition for 73 Regular Course Army Cadets.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Reuben Kovangiya, on Sunday in Kaduna.

Kovangiya said the competition, held at the NDA swimming pool in Afaka, tested cadets’ endurance, discipline, combat readiness and teamwork.

According to him, the event, organised by the Cadets Brigade under the leadership of Brig.-Gen. A.N. Eze, featured rigorous activities designed to simulate battlefield conditions, particularly in riverine and amphibious environments.

He said cadets competed in events including a 30-metre endurance combat swim, 60-metre combat swim with rifle, and 120-metre combat swim without rifle.

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Other activities included a tower jump followed by a 60-metre swim, a floating undressing exercise with a 30-metre swim, pebble retrieval, and a 16-by-4 combat swimming relay with rifle.

“The exercise commenced from the Army Roundabout and progressed to the swimming pool for the main events.

“The competition also featured entertainment displays by cadets of the 73 Regular Course Army, as well as performances by pupils of the NDA Staff School and corps members.

“Announcing the results, the Chief Judge, Wg Cdr M.S. Elabor, said Abyssinia Battalion secured first place with five gold, three silver and two bronze medals. Dalet Battalion came second with one gold, two silver and one bronze medal, while Burma Battalion placed third with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

“Mogadishu Battalion finished fourth with one silver medal,” he said.

He said the Deputy Commandant of NDA, AVM A.K. Bello, who was the Special Guest of Honour, commended the cadets for their resilience and competitive spirit.

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Bello described combat swimming as a vital military skill, noting that such exercises enhance mental toughness, leadership and teamwork needed for operational effectiveness.

He urged the cadets to maximise the use of available training facilities in preparation for future responsibilities.

Bello said “The competition reflects the academy’s commitment to training officers capable of operating effectively in diverse and challenging environments.”