Spurs Report Online Racism Against Kevin Danso To Police

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Tottenham Hotspur have strongly condemned racist abuse directed at defender Kevin Danso following their 2-2 Premier League draw with Brighton on Saturday.

Danso made an error in stoppage time that allowed Brighton’s Georginio Rutter to score an equaliser, a result that kept Spurs in the Premier League relegation zone. After the match, the 27-year-old became the target of what the club described as “vile, dehumanising racism” on social media.

In a statement on Sunday, Tottenham said the abuse has been reported to the police and relevant authorities, and pledged to pursue strong action against those responsible.

“We will push for the strongest possible action against each person we identify,” the club said. “Kevin has our complete and unconditional support as a player and as a person. No one at this club will ever stand alone in the face of this.”

The club also emphasized that performance on the pitch cannot justify discrimination. “Nothing about form or league position can ever excuse or explain racist abuse,” the statement added. “We have heard and seen vile, dehumanising racism. Behaviour that is without doubt a criminal offence. It will not be tolerated.”

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The incident occurred during the Premier League’s “No Room For Racism” campaign weekend, an initiative aimed at promoting diversity and tackling discrimination in football.