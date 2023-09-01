Actor Ninalowo Deletes Wife’s Pictures From Instagram As Reactions Trail Couple’s Divorce

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has deleted all pictures of his wife, Bunmi Ninalowo, from his Instagram page, hours after announcing their divorce.

The couple, who got married 16 years ago, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The news of their divorce has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many expressing shock and sadness.

Some social media users have blamed the couple’s public display of affection for their breakup, while others have questioned the validity of their reconciliation after their initial separation.

One user, Oloyede Oluseyi, wrote on Instagram: “Content creator couples are different from couples who are really enjoying their marriage. Once you see too much of camera, it’s mostly a sham. People enjoying marriage don’t even remember to record it.”

Another user, Bash Anthony, commented on X (formerly Twitter): “After all the paparazzi and public display of affection, I have said it severally that the only way to redeem the union of marriage is intrafamily marriage, siblings should be allowed to marry each other.

“There is an existing family bond that cannot be broken, moreover, not marrying a sibling means marrying someone with divers and different cultural, religious and family upbringing, religiously, we all came from one man in the first place which is Adam.”

@Henrietta_bby wrote: “Well, however you claim that you can forgive cheating, you might never forget and that’s when it all begins.”

Obikoya Adebowale wondered: “I don’t understand why celebrities’ marriages don’t last these days.”

The couple has not commented further on their divorce.