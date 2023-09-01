I Forfeited Oxford Admission To Become APC Youth Leader – Dayo Israel

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, has recalled how he forfeited an admission into Oxford University for further learning to pursue and emerge as the APC youth leader.

Advertisement

Israel made the disclosure in a post on his social media page on Friday. He said he had gone through a rigorous three-stage interview process and was the only Nigerian admitted to the programme.

“I was on my way to Oxford University last year for further learning when destiny redirected me to become the National Youth Leader,” he wrote. “I had gone through a rigorous 3 stage interview process and was the only Nigerian admitted on the program. Highly competitive, but selected to the Glory of God.”

Israel had to forgo Oxford to contest for the APC youth leader position and did not know how to tell the school that he would not be able to resume.

Sharing screenshots of email conversations between him and the university’s representative, he said: “They were waiting for me but I was in Abuja campaigning for NYL,” he said. “I finally deferred my admission, the rest is history. Some of the sacrifices we made for the love of country.”

According to the APC youth leader, he hopes to do the program again in the near future.

Advertisement

Israel became APC youth leader at the age of 36 in 2022.

The Lagos State indigene emerged through a consensus arrangement that saw four other co-contestants stepping down for him. He was the first national youth leader of the APC to be elected from the South West.

Israel is a recipient of several awards, including the Mayor of London’s Young PEWA (Person Earnestly Working for Africa) Award and the White House President’s Forum for Young African Leaders.

He holds an LLB in Law from the London Metropolitan University and a Master of Arts in International Relations.

The APC Youth Leader also holds different diploma certificates from the Harvard Business School Executive Education, Cambridge Judge Business School, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

His profile indicates that he is passionate about youth development and has been involved in several initiatives to empower young people in Nigeria and Africa.

The 37-year-old is a member of the British Council Global Changemakers Network and the US State Department International Visitors Leadership Program.