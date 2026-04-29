JAMB Extends Direct Entry Form Sales

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the sale of direct entry (DE) application forms for the 2026 admission exercise to May 8, 2026.

Disclosing this in a statement on Wednesday, JAMB Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, said the extension was to ensure prospective candidates are not denied access to tertiary education.

Benjamin further stated that in line with the Board’s objective of expanding access, five additional registration centres have been approved in areas experiencing high demand, which include the Centre for Open and Distance Learning (CODL), Mini Campus, University of Ilorin, Kwara State; Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State;

Others are, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State; Prof. Usman E-Learning Centre, Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, Oyo State; and Human Development Initiatives (Grace House), Iwaya, Lagos State, scheduled to commence operations on April 30, 2026.

The Board further stated that JAMB offices nationwide, including Professional Registration Centres (PRCs) and Professional Testing Centres (PTCs), remain open for the ongoing 2026 Direct Entry registration exercise.