Adamawa APC Chairman Removed Over Alleged Misconduct 

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has removed its Chairman, Ibrahim Bilal, over alleged misconduct.

He was immediately replaced by his deputy.

Bilal was said to have been removed over alleged misconduct, corruption, and dereliction of duty.

Bilal was removed from office by 25 members of the state executive committee of the party on Monday after passing a vote of no confidence on him.

In a press release by the party, the 25 executives further highlighted their reasons for his removal saying: “We the undersigned members of the state executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, wish to pass a vote of no confidence on the chairman of Adamawa State chapter of APC, Alh. Ibrahim Bilal, over gross misconduct.”

According to them, Bilal failed to respond to the allegations of gross misconduct leveled against him as provided for in the constitution.

“We view his failure to respond to the weighty allegations as acceptance of guilt,” they said.

They had earlier on 26 August 2022, issued a formal complaint to three executive officers of the party over constitutional violations which constitute gross misconduct in line with the spirit of fair hearing as provided by the constitution.

According to them, the persons involved are the chairman of the party, Alh. Ibrahim Bilal, the secretary of the party, Mr. Raymond D. Chidama, and the treasurer of the party, Alh. Yahya Hammanjulde.

They were given seven-day grace to respond to the allegations which elapsed on 1st September 2022.

However, the secretary and the treasurer are said to have responded and made convincing submissions and hence cleared their names, but the chairman allegedly refused to respond.