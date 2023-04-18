Adamawa: Court Declines Binani’s Request To Stop INEC From ‘Taking Further Steps’ Against Guber Result Declared By REC

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday refused to grant an exparte motion filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Aisha Binani Dahiru, seeking an order preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission and its agents from taking any further steps against her declaration as winner of the Adamawa State gubernatorial election, pending judicial review.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa, had amid collation of the state’s supplementary governorship election announced Binani as winner without reading out any scores.

She accepted the declaration and subsequently approached the court seeking an order of prohibition and judicial review in respect of the election, insisting through her lawyers that the electoral umpire lacks the requisite power to declare an election in which she was declared winner, null and void.

She maintained that only the tribunal could alter the election that has already been declared.

But the INEC headquarters had rejected the results and urged the police to prosecute Hudu, adding “the collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer.”

On Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo declined to grant Binani’s request while asking her lawyer, Mr. Mohammed Sheriff, to show the court if the FHC has jurisdiction to preside over her case.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter to April 26 for hearing on jurisdiction.