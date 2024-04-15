Yola Market Fire: Dep Gov To Help Victims, Advises Traditional Rulers

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, on Monday, told shop owners whose shops were gutted by fire, that the government would intervene ‘appropriately to remedy the situation.

According to eyewitnesses, fire began in the early hours of Monday morning, gutting down shops at the Yola Town Market, the second biggest shop in the state located in Yola South Local Government Area.

The witnesses revealed that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it had done so much damage to shops, destroying wares and other valuables in the affected shops, but the intervention of fire service, had brought the inferno under control.

However, the deputy governor of the state who led a delegation of government officials to the market, expressed sadness over the occurrence.

Farauta said: “We hope that when we rebuild this market, approved shops won’t get jammed with makeshift stalls that make nonsense of provided spaces.”

She explained that closely spaced shops or stalls not only predispose markets to fire, but equally make it difficult or impossible for emergency vehicles to rush in”

She urged traditional leaders to sensitise their people against the practice of “clogging up spaces'” in markets in order to avoid emergency cases like the fire incident.