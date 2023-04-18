PDP Counters INEC On Adamawa Guber Election, Demands Immediate Declaration of Results

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate declaration of the Adamawa State governorship election following the postponement of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Advertisement

The acting national chairman of the party, Umar Iliya Damagum, made the demand when he addressed newsmen at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Recall that the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner had declared Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) as governor-elect while the collation of results was still ongoing by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Reacting, the PDP chairman described the actions of the REC as a reckless, inexcusable and unpardonable assault on Nigeria’s democracy.

He added that the action amounts to a civilian coup with the intention to take control and install an illegal government in Adamawa State contrary to the provisions of the constitution.

Damagum added that to prevent a break down of law and order in the state, it is imperative and urgent that INEC directs the Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, to immediately conclude collation, declare the final results and return the rightful winner.

Advertisement

The party also called for the arrest of the Adamawa State police commissioner.

The statement read in part, “the subversive conduct of Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari must not go unpunished. We restate our demand that INEC should without further delay hand over Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari to the police for investigation and prosecution.

“The Inspector General of Police should, as a matter of urgency, remove, investigate and sanction the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police for providing cover and enabling the perpetration of this grievous criminal act against our democracy.

“This continuing delay is heightening tension in Adamawa State and is capable of triggering a serious breakdown of Law and Order in the State, which is already overstretched as a result of the many perverse activities of the heavily compromised Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“It is therefore imperative and urgent that INEC does the needful and save Adamawa State from serious crisis by directing the Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, to immediately conclude collation, declare the final results and return the rightful winner, Governor Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri as the duly elected Governor of Adamawa State,” the statement added.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Electoral Commission postponed the collation of the governorship election till further notice after an emergency meeting with its National Commissioners.