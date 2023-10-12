Adamawa Governor Fintiri Acknowledges Role Of Women In Nation Building

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has acknowledged the fact that women play a key role in nation building.

Fintiri made this acknowledgement on Thursday during a courtesy visit by the Alumni Association of Federal Government Girls College Yola (FGGC), stressing that women require support to enable them take up more leadership positions in the society.

Advertisement

He also encouraged women to shun dubious means of attaining power through crooked means and focus on legitimate means to power.

The Governor said his government is working in collaboration with the World Bank in order to support women who had earlier dropped out of school due to marriages or other issues to go back and complete their studies.

He said, “There is no limit to the height a woman can attain,” and as such called for the involvement of more women into politics where they can be able to vote and be voted for.

The courtesy call came to an end with the leadership of the FGGC Yola alumni Association informing the Governor of their plan to organise a grand homecoming event, the first of its kind in Yola to which the governor was officially invited.