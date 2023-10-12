‘We’re Lions Defeating Evil Forces’ —Netanyahu Tells Blinken Israel Will Crush Hamas

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… As Syria Accuses Israeli Military Of Attacking Its Airport Amid Conflict With Hezbollah

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has assured the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, that his country’s ongoing war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon will result in the defeat of the militant groups.

Advertisement

Blinken is currently in Israel to show U.S. solidarity with the Israelis as well as facilitate measures to release hostages held by Hamas which he believes include Americans.

Netanyahu told Blinken that Israel is a “nation of lions” capable of defeating evil of any sort.

“Mr. Secretary, you come here to a hurting nation, a warrior, a nation of lions, a nation determined to defeat the evil forces around us.

“From hour to hour we hear about the horror stories and the stories of heroism. The stories of horror say everything about them, and the stories of heroism say everything about us – and this heroism will win,” Netanyahu said, as disclosed on his Facebook page.

Advertisement

The Israeli PM also thanked US President Joe Biden and the American people, for their tremendous support toward Israel’s war against “the Hamas barbarians.”

Meanwhile, the Palestine Government has called on the international community to prevail over Israel to stop the bombardment of Gaza following the death of its people.

“The number of ‎#martyrs in Gaza Strip has (sic) risen to 1,417, including 447 children, 248 women, and 10 healthcare workers. In the West Bank, the toll reaches 31 martyrs and over 600 wounded,” the Palestine Foreign Affairs ministry tweeted.

The death toll in Israel has crossed 1,000, according to the IDF.

While the conflict is raging, the Syrian government accused Israeli forces of launching missile attacks on the airports in its capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to Reuters, the development damaged the airport’s runways and put out its entire electricity.