Adamawa Greater Than All, Forget Misgivings And Move On, Governor Fintiri Tells Binani After Court Victory

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called on Dahiru Binani and other litigants involved in the election tribunal case to set aside their differences and work for the good of the state.

Fintiri made this statement in a speech he delivered immediately after the election tribunal in Adamawa declared him winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Recall Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a petition marked No. EPT/AD/GOV/1/2023, APC joined the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and the PDP, as 1st to 3rd respondents respectively.

Binani and APC jointly filed the petition on the 6th May, 2023, alleging that the election conducted on the 18th March, 2023 and 15th to 18 April, 2023 was marred by thuggery, ballot papers and BVAs snatching, harassment of the electoral officers and several other offences and therefore seek to be declared winner.

However, during the tribunal sitting on Saturday, the Chairman of the 3-member panel, Theodora Obi Uloho dismissed the petition stating that the petitioners were unable to prove their allegations and went ahead to declare Fintiri winner of the election.

Reacting to his victory at the tribunal today, Fintiri said: “I call on all the litigants and everyone that has Adamawa at heart to set aside whatever misgivings and move on.

“The State is greater than each of us. The task ahead is enormous, requiring unity of purpose, a pooling of resources, integration of talents and leveraging the unique attributes of each of us, to reinvent a better society for our people.

“On a personal note, this moment calls for a sober and even ecclesiastical reflection. I am at that point where I must recommit my faith in the sanctity of God and His powers.”

The Governor therefore said the Nigerian judiciary has demonstrated once again that its “adjudicative role is not a stock on the shelf.”

He described the judgement as fair and just, adding that it has reaffirmed the people’s belief in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

He noted that his victory is for exponential growth of the people of Adamawa, and reaffirms the sovereignty of the will of the people over political “brinkmanship and an entitlement mentality.”

Fintiri said: “This victory is therefore a tonic that would spur us to rededicate our commitment to the call of our democratic mandate by ensuring that in Adamawa State we leave no one behind and nothing untouched.

“Our 8-Point Agenda is on course and firing with the required speed and precision. This is a victory for doing more. It is a victory for massive development for Adamawa State.

“There is time for everything under the sun. A time to strife and a time to unite. Indeed, politics is over. We have begun governance since May 29. With this ruling, our hands are wide open.”