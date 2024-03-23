Adamawa Police Command Arrests 3 Wanted Shila Gangsters

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Adamawa State Police Command has again arrested three members of Shila gang, who were on the Command’s wanted list for terrorising and robbing citizens with dangerous weapons.

This is the second time the command is arresting Shila boys in the month of March. Earlier this month, THE WHISTLER reported that 15 Shila boys were arrested by the police in Adamawa.

On Saturday, the Command through a press statement by its spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje released another statement saying three Shila boys were arrested on 21st March 2024 by Anti Shilla Squad, while on routine patrol.

Nguroje said: “The three are among those operating with Sharp Daggers, Knives and other Dangerous weapons robbing innocent people of their belongings along Sangere Numan Road and Wauro Jabbe area of Yola South.

“During interrogation, the three suspects volunteered confessional statements adding that they robbed many innocent people of their Handsets including one Lidia James a Student of Modibbo Adamawa university, Yola.

“The Suspects are Jamilu Sanusi, 19 years, Yusuf Sardauna 21 years and Ma’aju Abdullahi, 20 years.”

The spokesman said the suspects will be prosecuted upon completion of investigations.