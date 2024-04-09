Police Arrest 33-Year-Old Butcher Who Killed Wife For Allegedly Stealing Phone In Adamawa

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 33-year-old butcher from Sabon Gari-Futy, in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State has been arrested for killing his 25-years-old wife Hajara Sa’adu.

According to a press statement issued by the police spokesman in Adamawa, SP Suleiman Nguroje, the butcher killed his wife on 8th April 2024 around 4:30 am, after accusing her of taking away his phone which led to some arguments.

Nguroje said Abubakar eventually “subdued the deceased by stabbing her severally with a sharp knife on her back thereby causing her severe injuries and left her in a pool of blood.”

He explained further that the suspect got apprehended following a report made to the police by the father of the deceased.

“Preliminary investigation conducted lead to the recovery of material evidences at the scene of the crime which is linked to him (Husband now suspect).

“Interestingly, the suspect voluntarily made a confessional statement, adding that he regretted killing the mother of their only child.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Dankombo Morris, Psc (+), while expressing disappointment over the unfortunate incident, assured that the command will diligently prosecute the culprit,” Nguroje said.

The CP also called on the citizens to always report people of suspicious character around their neighbourhoods to the police.