Adamawa Police Command Launches Manhunt For Killers Of Lawmaker

The Adamawa Police Command has launched a manhunt for the assassins of a lawmaker killed on Saturday morning.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, told THE WHISTLER in a telephone conversation that the state is set to flush out criminal elements from the state.

Hon. Ishaya Babakano, Deputy Leader of Song Legislative Council, Adamawa State, was assassinated by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday.

The councillor was said to have been shot dead a few hours after being whisked away by unknown gunmen at his hometown in Bannga.

Reports also said his son was shot but is currently receiving treatment at a health facility in Song.

The lawmaker before his demise, represented the Gudu Mboi ward in Song Local Government Area.

Adamawa State has seen a rise in kidnapping and killings in recent weeks.

On the 16th of this Month, Mbudai Bzegu Yohanna (MD Yohanna), a lecturer with the Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola (SPY) was killed in his residence.

Two weeks ago, THE WHISTLER had reported how a Pastor of EYN Church, Jairi, Mubi LGA was shot and daughter kidnapped.

His two sons were also shot dead while the pastor luckily survived.

Reacting to the rising insecurity in the state, the police spokesperson said,

“A team of crime experts were deployed to the crime scene where the lawmaker was shot. They have cordoned the area and are already carrying out investigations. So I think it’s too early to know who the assassins are for now.

“Earlier last week, the command also received a report in the early hours, that gunmen invaded the house of a lecturer whose house is located in the remote side of Bajabure in Girei LGA, shot and killed the owner of the house.

“When our men rushed there on receiving the distress call put across to us, they conveyed him to the hospital with the view of saving his life, but unfortunately he was pronounced dead. So the Commissioner of Police (CP), ordered an immediate investigation to take effect.

“Actually, nothing was removed from his house. It is suspected that he must have been trailed, because reports have it that the house had been invaded almost 4 times in the past prior to the last one that resulted in his death. And unfortunately for the family, they could not even report to the police or other security agents regarding these.”

He said the incidents made the Police Command in the state to throw a security ring around Bajabure to protect the dwellers there.

“We can not tell whether it is the same gunmen that shot the EYN pastor, killed the State Polytechnic lecturer and this lawmaker because Yola is a different local government from both Song and Mubi Local Governments where these other incidents took place. There’s no need for me to preempt investigations because investigations are already ongoing. The law must take its course.

“The Command has already mapped out a strategy by blocking all entries and exits within the command, including all border areas. It was the strategy designed that led to the apprehension of an escapee from the Kuje prison, who was negotiating his way to Bama Local Government Area in Borno, Maiduguri,” he said.

He revealed that the police was conducting house to house search in Bajabure, adding “we are conducting house to house investigations and we have designed a very intelligent strategy that will identify both movement and identity of everyone that is within that area. I can assure you and the good people of Adamawa State that a lot of things are being put in order, and the command is ready to give out any financial benefit to anyone who can volunteer any useful information that will lead to the apprehension of these suspects. “