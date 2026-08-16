Obi Congratulates Adeleke, Urges Osun-Style Vigilance For 2027

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, describing the outcome of Saturday’s Osun State governorship election as a democratic victory for the people of the state.

In a statement on Sunday after Adeleke was reelected, Obi said , “I warmly congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election and the good people of Osun State on this important democratic victory.”

He added that residents of the state had reaffirmed, through the process, that the power to choose their leaders ultimately belongs to them.

He attributed Adeleke’s victory to the governor’s commitment to the people and his record in office, saying, “Through his commitment to the people, compassion for their needs, and the strength of his work and achievements in office, Governor Adeleke has earned their renewed confidence and been entrusted once again with their mandate.”

Obi particularly commended the youths of Osun for their role in safeguarding the electoral process, describing their conduct as an example of civic vigilance.

“I particularly commend the courageous youths of Osun who rose to the occasion and peacefully defended their democratic mandate.

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“Their vigilance and determination demonstrate that when citizens stand firmly to protect their votes, the forces of good can overcome the forces of darkness,” he said.

Drawing lessons from the election, the ADC presidential candidate stressed that democracy thrives when citizens remain alert and engaged in protecting their votes.

“The lesson from Osun is clear: democracy is strongest when citizens are alert, conscious of their civic responsibility, and determined to ensure that their votes count.

“Every genuine vote must be respected, and every lawful mandate must be protected,” he said.

He described the Osun election as a pointer to what Nigerians must replicate ahead of the 2027 general election, urging citizens to remain active participants in the democratic process.

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“This is also a clarion call as we approach 2027. Nigerians must remain informed, participate actively, vote, and protect their votes.

“The Nigerian people are the ones experiencing hunger, deprivation, insecurity, and hardship; therefore, they are also the ones with the power, through their votes, to bring about the change that will end these conditions,” he said.

Obi further appealed to political actors across the country to prioritise the interests of the people over partisan calculations, insisting that elections should be contested on the basis of ideas rather than violence.

“I urge all political actors to place the interests of the people above partisan considerations and to embrace peace, unity, and the rule of law.

“Elections should never be battles of violence, but contests of ideas, competence, character, and service,” he said.

He expressed hope that the Osun experience would serve as inspiration for the rest of the country.

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“May the Osun experience strengthen our confidence in the democratic process and inspire Nigerians everywhere to remain vigilant and committed to building a just, secure, prosperous, and truly people-centred nation,” he said.