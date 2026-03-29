ADC Ignores Monarch’s Call For Tinubu Tenure Extension

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…I Don’t Respond To People Like That, Says Party Spokesman

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declined to comment on remarks by the Olowo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, suggesting the possibility of extending President Bola Tinubu’s tenure beyond the constitutionally permitted limit.

The monarch was reported to have made the remark on Sunday in a congratulatory message marking Tinubu’s 74th birthday, stating that Nigerians might seek a constitutional amendment to allow the president to serve more than two terms.

Nigeria’s Constitution, however, provides for a maximum of two four-year terms for elected presidents and governors.

Reacting to enquiries by THE WHISTLER, the ADC refused to be drawn into the debate. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said in a brief WhatsApp response: “I don’t respond to people like that.”

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In his message, Oba Akanbi described Tinubu as a decisive leader who has laid a renewed foundation of hope for the country, arguing that his leadership could prompt calls for tenure extension.

The monarch also credited the president with what he termed significant economic progress, including an increase in foreign reserves to about $50 billion improved exchange rate management, and rising investor confidence.

He attributed these developments to structural reforms such as exchange rate unification, increased oil production, and higher foreign capital inflows.

Akanbi further commended Tinubu’s administration for policies including local government autonomy, increased allocations to states, expansion of road infrastructure, and distribution of palliatives at the grassroots.

According to him, previous administrations had attempted similar reforms but were constrained by political and public resistance.

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He maintained that Tinubu had demonstrated the resolve needed to implement difficult but necessary decisions to reposition the economy.

The monarch added that while the reforms had begun to yield results, the next phase would focus on stabilising the gains and improving living standards.