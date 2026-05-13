King Charles Unveils EU Partnership, Defence Spending Plans

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The British government signalled a fresh push to strengthen economic ties with the European Union and reaffirmed its commitment to NATO as King Charles III delivered a speech at the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday.

In a wide-ranging address that outlined the government’s legislative programme, the King highlighted the challenges posed by an unstable global environment.

“An increasingly dangerous and volatile world threatens the United Kingdom,” he said, citing the conflict in the Middle East as a recent example. “Every element of the nation’s energy, defence and economic security will be tested.”

Central to the government’s plans is a European Partnership Bill, which aims to rebuild closer economic and political cooperation with the EU.

The legislation is intended to capitalise on new trading opportunities and implement agreements reached as part of the government’s post-Brexit “reset” with Brussels.

On defence, the speech underlined the UK’s “unbreakable commitment to NATO and our NATO allies, including through a sustained increase in defence spending.” Additional measures will target threats from foreign state actors and strengthen cyber security.

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Energy security featured prominently, with the government promising legislation to boost domestic clean energy production. “Increased production of clean British energy will help to ensure that enemies of the United Kingdom cannot attack the economic security of the British people,” the King said.

Plans include an Energy Independence Bill to expand renewables and a Nuclear Regulation Bill to support new nuclear capacity.

On the domestic front, the government said it would focus on raising living standards across the country through measures to tackle late payments to small businesses, reduce unnecessary regulation, and support economic growth.

Infrastructure priorities include airport expansion, road improvements and progress on Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Other legislation announced covers reform of policing, the NHS and the criminal justice system, a Clean Water Bill to address problems in the water industry, and housing measures including greater investment in social housing and reforms to the leasehold system.

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On foreign policy, the King reiterated Britain’s strong support for Ukraine and the country’s intention to use its G20 presidency next year to promote global growth and stability.