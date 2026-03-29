Sanwo-Olu Distributes 20,000 Food Packs For Tinubu’s 74th Birthday

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Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday distributed 20,000 food packs across the state to celebrate the 74th birthday of President Bola Tinubu.

The food packs were shared with residents during a symbolic ceremony held at Agidingbi, as well as at various locations across Lagos.

Beneficiaries included political and community leaders, women, youths, religious faithful and other residents drawn from the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

The distribution was also extended to Christian and Muslim worshippers at the Chapel of Christ The Light and the Central Mosque in Alausa.

Speaking through an open letter read at the event, Sanwo-Olu urged Lagos residents to join him in celebrating Tinubu, whom he described as an “extraordinary leader.”

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In the letter, the governor said the food packs symbolised solidarity with the President and support for his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“My dear people, as you receive this gift box, know that its contents are more than a token of celebration. Therein is the united voice of Lagos State, saying resoundingly, ‘We stand with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We stand with his Renewed Hope Agenda. We believe in the Nigeria he is building,’” the letter read.

Sanwo-Olu also expressed optimism about the outcome of the reforms being implemented by Tinubu’s administration, saying the country was beginning to see the benefits of citizens’ endurance.

“We have endured the pains of the reforms together, and now we are beginning to reap the rewards of our endurance. The worst is behind us, and the best is in sight,” he stated.

The governor further called on Lagosians across different professions and communities to remain committed to what he described as a journey of national rebirth under Tinubu’s leadership.

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He also praised Tinubu’s contributions to the development of Lagos, particularly during his tenure as governor between 1999 and 2007.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu laid the foundation for the state’s current economic and institutional growth.

“As your Governor, I have had the privilege of building upon the legacy President Tinubu created as Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007. His visionary leadership transformed Lagos into the economic powerhouse it is today – Africa’s second-largest city economy, with a GDP of approximately $259 billion,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described the occasion as significant for both Lagos residents and Nigerians at large.

He said the initiative was designed to allow Lagosians celebrate the President while also benefiting from a welfare package.

“It is a special day for Nigeria, a special day for the Black race and a special day for us in Lagos because today is the birthday of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Mr. Governor felt it was important that Lagosians should participate in celebrating our President,” Omotoso said.

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He added that representatives from different groups and local governments were invited to ensure the palliatives reached residents across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Tajudeen Afolabi, said the programme reflected Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to supporting residents while celebrating Tinubu’s birthday.

“This is the gift of Renewed Hope for Lagosians and residents of Lagos State. We also want to thank Mr. Governor for this thoughtful initiative,” Afolabi said.

Some beneficiaries who spoke at the event described the gesture as timely, especially in view of prevailing economic challenges.

They commended the governor for the initiative and expressed support for programmes aimed at improving residents’ welfare.

The event also featured prayers for Nigeria and for Tinubu’s continued strength, wisdom and success in leading the country.