Ex-Ebonyi Female Lawmaker Seeks PDP Ticket For Senate Race

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A former Minority Leader at the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Maria Nwachi, has declared interest in the 2027 National Assembly polls to represent Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, she said the delay in her declaration was due to ongoing consultations to ascertain the most suitable platform to actualise her ambition of representing her people.

The former female lawmaker, who represented Afikpo North-East between 2015 and 2019, said she would run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She said she was motivated to join the race in order to deliver effective representation for her people.

She added that she would adopt a community-based approach in the discharge of her legislative duties if elected.

She further said her decision was driven by the need to strengthen federal representation for the zone and ensure that the voices of her constituents are adequately heard in national discourse.

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She said, “This is to inform the people of Ebonyi South District and my supporters that I am contesting to represent them at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly and the objective is to make laws that will change the narratives.

“As a community-driven person, I have all it takes to offer the people a special kind of representation in the National Assembly that will impact their lives positively.”

“I possess the competence, credibility, and capacity to deliver results. I am of the opinion that leadership must be measured by its impact on the people.

“I am contesting this election to touch lives. I am contesting to further liberate my people and unify them. I am running to restore transparency and accountability in the zone. And I can’t do it alone without their support. This is why I am seeking their support. In the next couple of days, we will further engage and inform our people of the party we are going to use in this election,” she added.