Plateau ASUU Threatens Fresh Strike

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The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Plateau State University (PLASU) Branch has threatened to go on strike over the non-implementation of the new salary scheme for lecturers.

ASUU, PLASU Branch, had earlier submitted to the state government for immediate implementation the agreement signed in January 2026, between its national body and the Federal Government.

The union is, therefore, demanding an immediate implementation of the agreement.

Chairman of the Union, Dr. Vincent Choji, in a statement on Wednesday in Jos, called on the Plateau government to shun all “bureaucratic red tape” and immediately implement the new salary scheme, which reflected the new salary template.

“Sadly, we remain on the old salary scheme despite the harsh economic realities lecturers face daily,” Choji said.

He expressed concern that while the government and the university management were taking credit for the institution’s growth and expansion, the workload on the lecturers was being ignored.

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“Our members are working harder than ever to teach and mould the character of these students, yet their well-being is not being addressed.

“Tragically, in recent months, the union has lost over four committed lecturers to stress and heart-related complications,” he stated.

According to him, the state government has entirely abandoned the agreement it entered with the union in 2024.

“Critical concerns are regarding campus security, high transportation costs, and the lack of staff accommodation, along with other outstanding issues,” he noted.

He urged the state government to immediately implement the new salary scheme and pay all the arrears from Jan. 1, 2026.

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“Release funds to cater for pension and gratuity and address all other pending issues in the signed agreement to avert a looming, total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike,” Choji warned.