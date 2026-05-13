Uba Sani Sets Up Committee To Tackle Kaduna APC Disputes

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Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has constituted a high-level Consensus Committee on Party Harmonisation and Aspirants’ Engagement as part of efforts to strengthen internal democracy, promote cohesion among stakeholders and sustain party unity ahead of forthcoming elections.

The committee, according to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, is expected to deepen mediation and constructive engagement among aspirants across the state while fostering mutual understanding, political stability and consensus-building within the party.

Maiyaki said the committee would interface with aspirants, party leaders and other critical stakeholders with a view to facilitating amicable resolutions in constituencies where multiple interests exist.

He added that the committee would also encourage voluntary withdrawals where necessary in the broader interest of party harmony and electoral success.

“The constitution of this Committee reflects the commitment of Governor Uba Sani to inclusive leadership, internal cohesion and the preservation of unity within the party,” the statement said.

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According to the statement, the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, will chair the committee, while the Secretary of the party, Arch. Abubakar Rabiu, will serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee include the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Liman; Kaduna State APC Chairman, Atiku Sankey; and the Secretary to the State Government, Dr AbdulKadir Meyere.

Also appointed to the committee are the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Sani Kila; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr James Kanyip; Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki; and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Legal Services, Dr Mustapha Musa.