ADC Predicts Mass Defections From APC Over INEC Timetable Nullification

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that the nullification of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will trigger mass defections from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Thursday, voided the electoral body’s strict timetable on political party primaries among others.

“The decision of the court on these issues, including those that directly contradict the Constitution, is therefore a welcome vindication of our position,” the party said in a statement by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi.

The ADC added that the ruling, which removed the impediment placed by the guidelines on politicians who wish to seek alternative platforms to contest elections, was a positive development that promotes freedom of association.

“We believed at the time that that particular restriction was designed to prevent people from leaving the ruling party, APC. Now that the court has ruled against it, we are sure that, in the coming days, we will witness a mass exodus from the ruling party.”

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The party welcomed the ruling of the court, viewing it as a vindication of its vehement objections to key aspects of the electoral body’s guidelines at the time they were issued.

The ADC also recalled its specific objections to the strict timelines on part membership registration.