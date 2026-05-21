Ronaldo Scores Brace As Al-Nassr Win Saudi League

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Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al-Nassr defeated Damac 4-1 on Thursday to clinch the Saudi Pro League title on the final day of the season.

The victory secured Al-Nassr’s 11th league crown and their first since Ronaldo joined the Saudi club in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United.

Al-Nassr finished the campaign two points ahead of rivals Al-Hilal to emerge champions in a tightly contested title race.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané was also on the scoresheet in the decisive win, while João Félix, the former Atlético Madrid and Chelsea attacker, featured for Jorge Jesus’ side.

Mané had opened the scoring in the 34th minute before the side doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Kingsley Coman scored an individual goal.

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Damac reduced the deficit in the 58th minute via a penalty that was expertly dispatched by Morlaye Sylla.

Ronaldo then calmed the jangling nerves in the 63rd minute and further extended his tally in the 81st minute to confirm his side’s victory.

Ronaldo has now scored more than 100 goals for Al-Nassr since arriving in Saudi Arabia, underlining his impact at the club over the past three seasons.

The Portuguese captain has now won domestic league titles in Portugal, England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia during his illustrious career.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is also expected to lead Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which would be his sixth appearance at the global tournament.

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Before winning the Saudi Pro League title, Ronaldo’s only trophy with Al-Nassr had been the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, a competition not officially recognised by FIFA.