EFCC Arraigns Three Over N42m Contract Fraud In Maiduguri

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The Maiduguri Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned three individuals over an alleged N42m contract fraud before the Federal High Court in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The defendants — Aisha Alkali Wakil, Sa’idu Tahiru Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyede — were brought before Justice Jude K. Dagat on Thursday on a two-count amended charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence.

According to the charge, the trio, who served as Chief Executive Officer, Programme Manager and Country Director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, allegedly deceived ABAKS Ventures Nigeria Limited into paying N42m for the execution of a purported sub-leased contract.

The EFCC said the defendants claimed the contract had been awarded to Sani M. Adamu, Managing Director of Sani Smart Global Ventures, a representation the commission described as false and intended to defraud.

One of the counts stated that the offence contravenes Section 1(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and is punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

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At the hearing, Wakil and Shoyede pleaded not guilty, while Daura admitted to the charge.

Following the pleas, prosecution counsel N.T. Iko urged the court to convict Daura based on his guilty plea and requested an adjournment to commence trial for the other two defendants.

Justice Dagat subsequently adjourned the matter to June 25, 2026, for the sentencing of Daura and the commencement of trial for Wakil and Shoyede.

The court also ordered that the defendants be remanded in the Maiduguri Maximum Correctional Facility pending further proceedings.

The EFCC said the case originated from a petition alleging that the defendants fraudulently obtained the sum under the guise of executing a contract they knew to be non-existent.