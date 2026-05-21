ALGON Denies Diversion Of LG Funds In Kaduna

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The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Kaduna State has dismissed allegations that Governor Uba Sani diverted local government allocations, describing the claims as false and politically motivated.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the state ALGON Chairman, Jamilu Abubakar, said the report was a distortion of facts aimed at misleading the public and undermining ongoing reforms in the local government system.

He maintained that Kaduna remains among the states demonstrating commitment to local government autonomy, fiscal transparency and accountability.

“The allegation that local government allocations are being diverted or hijacked is entirely unfounded and lacks credible evidence,” Abubakar said.

According to him, local councils in the state directly manage salaries, pensions and other statutory obligations through structured electronic payment platforms, in line with the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy.

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ALGON also pointed to Kaduna State’s performance in national transparency and integrity rankings in 2024 and 2025 as evidence of prudent financial management and adherence to due process.

The association added that local government chairmen receive detailed monthly allocation statements and deploy funds to key sectors, including healthcare, education, rural infrastructure, water supply and community security.

It dismissed claims that councils receive only N25 million monthly allocations, describing the figure as misleading and inaccurate.

Highlighting recent achievements, ALGON said over 400 projects had been executed across the state’s 23 local government areas within the past year, many in collaboration with the state government.

The association also rejected claims that council chairmen had abandoned their communities, insisting that local officials remain actively engaged through consultations and grassroots interventions.

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ALGON challenged those behind the allegations to provide verifiable evidence and demanded a public retraction and apology within 48 hours.

It further urged media organisations to uphold professional standards by verifying information before publication, especially on issues capable of undermining public trust.