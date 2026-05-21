BREAKING: Omo-Agege, Nwoko Get Second Chance As Court Nullifies 2027 Election Timetable

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified important aspects of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections.

Justice M. G. Umar, in a certified true copy of the judgment seen by THE WHISTLER, ruled that INEC exceeded its statutory powers by imposing timelines that conflict with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/517/2026 and delivered on Wednesday, was filed by the Youth Party against INEC.

The court held that while INEC has the power to monitor and observe party primaries, it lacks the authority to dictate when political parties must conduct their primary elections.

“A Declaration is hereby made that upon a proper consideration and interpretation of the provisions of Sections 29, 82 and 84(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, the powers of the Defendant to receive notice of party primaries and the personal particulars of candidates, and its duty to attend, observe and monitor such primaries, does not extend to fixing or prescribing the timetable within which political parties may conduct their primary elections for the purpose of nominating candidates for the 2027 general elections,” the court ruled.

Advertisement

Justice Umar also ruled that INEC cannot shorten statutory timelines already guaranteed under the Electoral Act.

The court declared that political parties retain the legal right to submit candidates’ particulars up to 120 days before an election and that INEC cannot impose shorter deadlines through its timetable.

“A Declaration is made that having regards to Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026 which requires political parties to submit the personal particulars of their candidates not later than 120 days to an election, the Defendant cannot lawfully abridge or limit that statutory period by prescribing a shorter timeframe in its 2027 election timetable,” the judgement stated.

The court further reaffirmed the 90-day statutory window provided under the law for candidate substitution.

“A Declaration is made that having regards to Section 31 of the Electoral Act, 2026 which permits political parties to withdraw and substitute candidates not later than 90 days to the conduct of an election, the Defendant cannot lawfully abridge or limit that statutory period by fixing earlier deadline for the withdrawal and replacement of candidates in its 2027 election timetable,” the court held.

Advertisement

It also restrained INEC from publishing the final list of candidates earlier than the minimum 60-day period prescribed by law.

The court faulted INEC’s decision to fix campaign deadline two days before the elections.

According to Justice Umar, the electoral body lacked the statutory authority to impose such restriction.

“A Declaration is made that upon a proper construction of Section 98 of the Electoral Act, 2026, the Defendant does not possess the statutory authority to fix in its timetable for the 2027 general elections for campaign to end 2 days before the elections,” the ruling stated.

Justice Umar also clarified that timelines for submission of membership registers do not apply to primary elections conducted to replace withdrawn candidates.

“A Declaration is made that upon a proper interpretation to Section 33 of the Electoral Act, 2026, the time frame prescribed by the Defendant for submission of membership registers for the conduct of primary elections is not applicable to primary elections conducted for the purpose of replacing withdrawn candidates,” the court ruled.

Advertisement

The court subsequently nullified all aspects of the revised timetable found to be inconsistent with the Electoral Act.

“Order is hereby granted setting aside or nullifying the time-frames imposed by the Defendant in its Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for 2027 General Election for the conduct of primary elections by political parties for the 2027 general elections, the submission of personal particulars of candidates by their political parties for the 2027 general elections, the withdrawal and replacement of candidates by political parties for the 2027 general elections, the publication of the final list of candidates for the 2027 general elections and campaigning for the 2027 general elections which are inconsistent with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026,” the court ruled.

THE WHISTLER reports that the development may offer political parties an opportunity to replace candidates or allow those who lost their primary elections to defect to another political party.

They include former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and Senator Ned Nwoko, who had lost their senate bids at the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).