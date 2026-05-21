Chinda Wins Rivers APC Governorship Primary With 268,497 Votes

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Kingsley Ogundu Chinda has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State after securing 268,497 votes in the party’s primary election.

Chinda, the immediate past Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and the sole aspirant in the contest, was declared winner on Thursday by the returning officer, Hon. Bitrus Kwamoti.

Announcing the result at the APC secretariat in Port Harcourt, Kwamoti said the exercise was successfully conducted across the 23 local government areas of the state.

He noted that party delegates participated peacefully in the process, leading to the overwhelming endorsement of Chinda as the party’s flag bearer for the 2027 governorship election.

“With the powers conferred on me as the returning officer for this primary election, I hereby declare Hon. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, having scored 268,497 votes, as the duly elected governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers State,” Kwamoti stated.

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Chinda’s emergence comes amid ongoing political realignments in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A lawmaker who is representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chinda served as Minority Leader in the 10th Assembly and remains a prominent figure in the state’s political landscape.

Political observers say his emergence is expected to shape the dynamics of the governorship race in Rivers State as parties intensify preparations for the next election cycle.

Party faithful and supporters who gathered at the venue of the announcement celebrated the outcome, describing Chinda as an experienced politician with deep knowledge of governance and legislative processes.

The APC is expected to formally present its candidate and unveil campaign structures in the coming months ahead of the governorship poll.