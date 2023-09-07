ADC Raises Alarm Over ‘Plot’ To Arrest Kogi Guber Candidate Abejide

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial elections in Kogi State, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised the alarm over alleged plots to arrest its governorship candidate, Leke Abejide.

Advertisement

The party’s national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, said dissidents within its fold have hatched plans to have Abejide arrested by security operatives under several spurious charges.

Nwosu accused the former Kogi state chairman of the party, Kingsley Temitope Ogga, of sponsoring the ploy to arrest the governorship candidate in a bid to distract and derail his campaign.

He revealed that Ogga filed a petition at the Lokoja Magistrate’s Court, alleging criminal intimidation and threat to his life by Abejide, whereas, the alleged plan was to distract and derail the ADC campaign ahead of the governorship election using an insider as a pawn.

His words, “As a law-abiding political party, we wish to call the attention of the general public and the law enforcement agencies to the evil plots of the state government to truncate the campaign of Hon Leke Joseph Abejide, ADC Governorship candidate for Kogi state. The agents of the state governor have been in the habit of disrupting the activities of ADC party members and campaign events. Our members and campaign managers are regularly being threatened and harassed with spurious allegations.

“We have ignored the shenanigans of the government and continued to conduct our activities in consonance with the constitution. Our sensitization, mobilization, and familiarization activities have been conducted with due diligence.

Advertisement

“The leaders of our party at the Kogi state level and national level have had to go and rescue and bail our members and numerous volunteers without making notice about it. However, we have been compelled to make this public statement because the agents of the government in power in Kogi State have crossed the boundary by now threatening to arrest our candidate, Hon Leke Abejide with some trumped-up charges and frivolous allegations.

“These agents have filed cases with the Department of State Security (DSS) to arrest and detain him for the period of the electioneering campaign if he had ceded to their invitation. After Hon Leke reported the case to higher officials of the agency, their allegations fell like a pack of cards.

“We have been reliably informed by sources within the government that cases are being sponsored in various courts including magistrate courts in Kogi state all in effort to get our God-fearing candidate incarcerated to prevent him from campaigning to thwart his flourishing campaign.

“Hon Leke Joseph Abejide is a law-abiding citizen of Kogi, a patriot, and one of the most disciplined and humane legislator with a track record of performance that Kogi state, nay Nigeria has produced in this current democratic dispensation. His records before politics and in politics are manifestly visible in most families within his constituency and the roads he constructed far better than that of the state government. These have positioned him as the candidate Numero uno for the Lugard House on January 27, 2024.

“We call on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Inspector General of Police (IGP), and Director General, State Security Services to call Governor Bello to order to allow for a free and fair contest in this election.

Advertisement

“We have continued to apply restraint to avoid chaos in the state. We have held our numerous supporters from giving fire for fire because Hon Leke is a peace-loving man.

“The party is also aware that the governor is using one Mr Kingsley Ogga, the sacked former chairman of ADC Kogi state as his canon fodder. We use this opportunity to inform the good people of Kogi State that Mr Kingsley Ogga is a usurper, who has ceased to be an ADC member. He seems to have taken to the satanic agency of the first order at the whims of governor Bello. This young man who will sell his soul for a pot of soup must be ignored.

“While we also invite President Bola Tinubu to help in building peace in Kogi State ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state, ADC will continue on our campaign diligently following our strategic dashboard and compass.

“We are determined to dislodge the satanic forces and human obstacle on our way to delivering change and to enthrone a transformative leadership to Kogi people and build Kogi state into the biggest Confluence hub in Africa.

“Hon Leke Joseph Abejide is a man of peace. We therefore invite all Kogians to join him to bring peace and unprecedented development to the state.”

Nwosu added that the leadership of ADC and Leke’s campaign organization will not allow anyone to intimidate, blackmail, or frustrate their efforts to deliver good, qualitative, and productive governance to the people of Kogi.