ADC’s Nwosu Rejects Anambra Election Outcome

Mr John Chuma Nwosu (JCN), the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Nov. 8 governorship election in Anambra, has rejected the outcome of the Saturday poll.

Nwosu, in a statement, issued after the exercise described the election as a “ruse and total subversion of the people’s will”.

Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was declared winner of the election with a total of 422,664 votes.

Prof. Edogha Omoregie, the Independent National Electoral Commission Chief Returning Officer, who announced the results on Sunday, said Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress was second with 99,445 votes while Nwosu scored 8,208 votes.

But Nwosu said the people of Anambra had not spoken alleging it was marred by massive vote buying and financial inducement at polling units across the state.

Nwosu said his mission was not at all costs but to redefine governance and build a new Anambra anchored on values, transparency, devoid of corruption.

“In almost every polling unit, voters were openly induced with cash ranging from N3,000 to N20,000, turning the entire process into a marketplace rather than a democratic exercise.

“This is a national embarrassment and a direct assault on the integrity of our democracy; it was a win bought with cash and a loss for democracy.

“True victory is judged not by the outcome but by the integrity of the process.

“An election riddled with corruption, manipulation, and vote trading cannot and will never represent the voice of the people,” he said.

Nwosu said he condemned the failure of relevant institutions to safeguard the sanctity of the ballot as the system failed to uphold fairness and lost the moral right to declare winners.

He said the culture of electoral corruption should be put to an end if Nigeria truly desired a prosperous and just society.

According to him, the conscience of our democracy has been wounded, when votes are bought, the future is sold.

“What we witnessed was not the expression of choice, but the glaring triumph of desperation and greed over the principles of justice and fairness,” he said.

Nwosu expressed gratitude to members of his party, campaign team for standing tall in the face of intimidation and inducement towing the the path of honour, truth and conviction over convenience.