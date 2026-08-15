Osun Guber: INEC Uploads 19.53% Of Results To IReV Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 735 polling-unit results from Saturday’s Osun State governorship election to its Result Viewing (IReV) portal, representing 19.53 per cent of the 3,763 results expected from across the state.

The development comes as counting and sorting of ballots continue following the election, which was conducted across the state’s 30 local government areas.

Independent reports confirmed that sorting and counting had begun in several polling units shortly after voting ended on Saturday.

According to the IReV data, the latest upload was recorded at 4:45 p.m., with 735 out of the 3,763 expected polling-unit results made available on the portal at the time.

The figures show that results have begun arriving from virtually all parts of the state, although the pace of uploads varies considerably among the local government areas.

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Osogbo Local Government Area, the state capital, recorded 42 uploaded results, the highest figure on the portal at the time of the update, followed by Ife East with 37 and Ife Central with 28.

Other local government areas with relatively higher figures included Irepodun with 18, Ife South with 18, Ifelodun with 16 and Ilesa East with 15.

However, several local government areas recorded far fewer uploads, with Boluwaduro, Isokan and Orolu each showing only two results, while Ola-Oluwa had three.

Local government areas including Ejigbo and Ede North were yet to have any results reflected on the portal as of the time of this report.

The collation of results continues in an election that has been marred by violence, allegations of vote buying and a heavy deployment of security forces, with over 25,000 personnel stationed across the state.

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Saturday’s poll featured 15 candidates on the ballot, including Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord party, who is seeking re-election; Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC); and Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The election was preceded by days of political tension, including a widely condemned “kill order” attributed to Senator Francis Fadahunsi, reported killings in Esa Oke and Ilesa, an attack on the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, and dueling accusations of rigging and voter intimidation between the Accord and APC campaigns.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) had earlier stepped down their candidates in favour of Adeleke, while a factional Accord chairman controversially endorsed the APC candidate at the party’s campaign rally.