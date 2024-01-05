Adesanya Wins MMA Knockout Of The Year Award

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

UFC Middleweight star, Israel Adesanya has won his first-ever MMA Junkie Knockout of the Year award for his second round knockout of Alex Pereira in April 2023.

Adesanya fought back from 3-0 deficit to knock out Pereira in their fourth clash in combat sport.

Advertisement

The victory earned him the performance of the night award at UFC 287.

This is the first time Adesanya will be winning the award after boasting of multiple awards, including newcomer of the year, fight of the year, and male fighter of the year in mixed martial arts.

Adesanya’s precision and power ended the fight. He landed Pereira two decisive right hands after an aggressive exchange in the second round.

It was Adesanya’s first-ever win against Pereira in four clashes, and he also reclaimed the UFC middleweight championship.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old became the eighth fighter to become a two-time champion. He, however, lost the title to Sean Strickland via unanimous decision in September 2023.

Adesanya is a mixed martial artist. He currently competes in the Middleweight division in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.