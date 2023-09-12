AfDB President Urges Oxford MBA Graduates To Drive Change With World Class Education

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Akinwumi Adesina has urged the graduating executive MBA students of Oxford University’s Business School to be the solution to problems confronting the world.

The AfDB boss made the call while delivering the business school’s 2023 commencement address.

Adesina said the world is confronted with numerous challenges which needs to be addressed.

The AfDB boss highlighted global issues like climate change and the quest for a hunger-free world.

He said, “It is unacceptable for more than 2.3 billion people in the world to go hungry each day.

“Class of 2023, I see in you, builders, and shapers of hope. You have been well prepared to go into this world to be change-makers. You have received a world-class education. You are ready, and the world awaits you.

“As you go out into the business world, stay within the rules and regulations, You all look great in your suits today. Keep it that way. Do not trade your striped business suits for orange jumpsuits. Do honest business. Stay out of trouble. Set your goals and stick to them.”

Adesina advised the graduates to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and should be prepared for future global pandemic.

Adesina said there are several issues which needs to be resolved like the need to help meet the needs of the 940 million people worldwide living without electricity; three billion people without clean cooking energy, two billion living without access to clean water, and 4.5 billion without sanitation.

According to him, the 1.7 billion people who lack access to basic finance, credit, savings, payments and the 244 million children who are out of school are waiting for solutions.

“Their dream is to be like all of you today as you graduate with a world-class education. But they cannot achieve their dreams, and neither can our world achieve our collective dream of a more just and equitable world unless we prioritize financing for developing countries to accelerate development.”

“Nothing works better than collective success Never work alone. Ahead of you is a stretch of life; live it fully; live it supporting others; live it doing the best you can to improve the lives and livelihoods of people around the world,” Adesina added.