After 23 Years Of Alleged Failed Promises, Delta Youth Drag Ned Nwoko, Elumelu To Swear At Shrine

Youth in Delta North Senatorial District on Wednesday dragged the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ned Nwoko, and the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, to the shrine to swear an oath of performance.

In what began like a mere protest to register their grievances over what they considered years of unfulfilled promises, the youth blocked the road when the train of the PDP Ward-to-Ward campaign came calling.

In the campaign train were Nwoko, Elumelu and other senior party members as well as supporters who were headed to Oko community.

The angry youth who came in large numbers refused all entreaties to allow the campaign team pass through, accusing the politicians from the district of failed promises.

They said the politicians only remember them when it is time for a campaign.

It was gathered that the youth were particularly angry with Elumelu who is in his third term in the House for always making promises during campaign seasons and never returned to fulfil them.

It took several hours of negotiation by Nwoko to calm the unrepentant youth.

A youth leader who spoke on behalf of the group lamented that, “Since 1999, PDP had been coming here to campaign but after elections they never remember Oko community.

“No road, no electricity among other social amenities.

“We have been voting for this PDP in all elections but nothing to show for it. Elumelu had been coming and making fake promises.

“And he is coming again to deceive us for the fourth time, that’s our anger and we don’t want such promises again,” the youth leader said.

After long discussion, Nwoko assured the community that this time roads from Oko to Ndokwa East leading to Isoko and Warri would be reconstructed.

He also said flood menace ravaging the community every year would be addressed.

But before they could be allowed into the community to continue their campaign, the youth compelled them to the community shrine to swear an oath of performance.