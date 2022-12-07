FCTA Threatens Shutdown Of Filling Stations Over Traffic Gridlocks

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The transportation unit of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has asked filling stations across the nation’s capital to ensure orderliness and free flow of traffic along routes where their facilities are located or risk being shut down.

Advertisement

Ughamadu Ifeanyi, Deputy Director of Information in the Transportation Secretary’s office, issued the warning in a statement on Wednesday.

Amid fuel scarcity in the FCT, motorists have continued to queue up at filling stations thereby blocking the free flow of traffic.

At the Rainoil filling station in Gwarimpa, the situation was chaotic on Wednesday when our correspondent visited the fuel station while at the A.Y. Shafa filling station in Apo, the road was equally blocked.

Advertisement

Disturbed by the situation, the FCT Transportation Secretariat said it would no longer tolerate traffic gridlocks associated with activities of filling stations along the road.

It said the decision became imperative following, “the discomfort the motoring public are subjected to while trying to pass through the routes where the stations are located.

“The Transportation Secretariat wishes to direct all Filling Stations within the City to maintain only One – Queue – Lane to avoid disrupting the free flow of traffic along the road leading to and from their stations failing which decisive actions which may include the closure of access to the Stations will be carried out.

“This is to forestall any security as well as social threats to the public.”