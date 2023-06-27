After DSS Alert, NSCDC Deploys 40,000 Personnel For Sallah Celebration

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has assured Nigerians of a hitch-free Eid-el kabir celebration.

He directed the deployment of 40,000 personnel nationwide including those deployed for protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure and joint operations.

This was contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by CC Olusola Odumosu, the corps Spokesperson.

This is coming a few days after the Department of State Services alerted of possible terrorists attacks on worship centres during the festive period.

Audi charged all heads of formation to leave no stone unturned in ensuring effective security coverage of the country.

He also instructed them to increase their level of vigilance and be highly sensitive to their environment especially during this festive period to avoid unpleasant surprises from the enemies of the country.

“You must be on top of your game, be very vigilant and highly sensitive to your environment because we are not going to take chances”, Audi said.

Similarly, the CG charged various Commands to be proactive, stating that, to achieve greater results, an intelligent-driven approach must be adopted to nip crime in the bud.

“Be proactive and make sure you engage intelligent driven strategies.

“This will help to get credible information about intended plans of criminal elements, so we can crush them before they strike”, he stated.

The Corps helmsman directed nationwide deployment to every nook and cranny of the country and to man strategic locations such as places of worship, recreation centers, markets, shopping malls, motor parks, and all the locations of critical infrastructures and national assets in different states.

He warned all Zonal Commanders to effectively coordinate the formations under them to prevent any breach of peace.

“All Special Forces of the Corps must be fully engaged during the Sallah celebration to guarantee the safety of lives of our people.

“I will hold Zonal Commanders responsible and State Commandants, countable for any breach of peace in any state during the Eid-el kabir celebration and beyond”, Audi warned.

He also congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice president, and all Muslim faithful in the country on this year’s sallah celebration.

He called on all Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for peace, unity, and success of the new administration in achieving growth, development, and renewed hope for the masses.

He further asked all personnel to cooperate and synergize with other security agencies on the field to achieve results in the war against Nigeria’s enemies.