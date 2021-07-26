After Winning AMA Awards, King Of Boys 2 Out August 27

Nigerian movie producer and television director, Kemi Adetiba, after winning Africa Movie Academy Award, has announced the release date for the sequel to her blockbuster movie, King of Boys.

Adetiba took to her social media pages on Monday to reveal that King of Boys 2 will be available on streaming platform, Netflix, by August 27.

According to her tweet, she said: “You can now confidently set your reminders and refresh your Netflix Accounts, KOB 2 is officially landing on August 27. No going back.”

The filmmaker also revealed that the name, “King of Boys 2” has been changed to “The Return of the King.”

However, the sequel will no longer be one movie but a seven-part Netflix Original series, the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The producer earlier this month teased the sequel on her page and also revealed that the production of the movie was rigorous, especially as she was battling sickness during the period.

She said, “This is what dreams are made of. A lot of work has gone into this. After almost dying last year, and moving straight from the hospital (after being sick for almost 7 months) to the KOB 2 set only six weeks later.”

King of Boys was released on October 20 2018. It is a political thriller that chronicles the life of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman, philanthropist, and ruthless lord of the underworld whose thirst for power almost led to her ruin.

‘King of Boys’ was written, co-produced and directed by Kemi Adetiba. It is the second movie directed by Kemi Adetiba following the release of ‘The Wedding Party’.