Bandits Abduct Another Traditional Ruler In Kaduna

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Kaduna-Nigeria

Bandits have abducted the traditional ruler of Jaba chiefdom, Gyet Maude, in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The chief was reportedly abducted on his farmland located at Gitata community — a boundary between Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

A brother of the victim, Anthony Maude, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Monday, but details of the incident is still sketchy as of press time.

Maude’s abduction came about 15 days after the Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, and 12 of his family members were abducted in Kajuru town in the headquarters of Kajuru LGA of the state.

His captors had subsequently released him 24 hours after.

