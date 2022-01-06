Again Ex-President Jonathan Visits Buhari In Aso Villa

…They Discussed Mali, Nothing Else – Adesina

Amid rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind the aspiration of his predecessor, Mr Goodluck Jonathan, to contest for president again in 2023, the duo met again at the presidential villa Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting on Thursday comes after reports emerged that Buhari has decided to hand over power to his 2015 challenger, who has been acclaimed a rare breed politician for not contesting his defeat.

The duo equally held meeting last week without official statement, with the rumour mill going over drive concerning the 2023 election.

But the Thursday meeting was followed by official statement of what went behind the scene by the presidential spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, who stated that Jonathan briefed Buhari on the political development in the Republic of Mali.

The presidential spokesman said it was Mali matter that was discussed and nothing more.

Adesina added that a special meeting of ECOWAS, which will hold in Ghana, on Sunday, to deliberate on the political situation in Mali informed the meeting.

He said the Ghana meeting was the subject of the parley between the Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team, former President Jonathan, and President Buhari.

He quoted the President as vowing days ago that whatever Nigeria would do on the Mali situation would be done within the ambit of ECOWAS.