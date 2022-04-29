Again, Fans Blast Yul Edochie After Taunting Critics In New Social Media Post

Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie has continued to face backlash from fans after he shaded those criticizing him without being remorseful for marrying a second wife.

In a post made on his Instagram page, Edochie had said he never knew he could break the internet as he did with the scandal.

But reacting to his post, some of the fans expressed regret that while the actor had painted a beautiful marriage through his posts in recent times, he has broken their hearts as a result of the announcement of his second marriage to Actress Judy Austin.

Yul, who is the youngest son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, was reported to have had an extramarital affair with Judy during which the actress got pregnant and bore him a son.

Taking to his social media, the actor stated that he has been acting for years, got the best voice, supported youths, joined EndSARS, and even decided to run for presidency.

However, he expressed regret that none of these activities have broken the internet than the fact that he decided to take a second wife.

His post which was made in pidgin reads, “So I fit break Internet like this? So I can get over 60k comments on one post? But I dey act film, dey give una Hollywood performances since una no send me. Best voice, una no send me.

“I ran for Governor, una no send me.

I’ve been a strong voice for the people, been an activist, I do EndSARS, una no send me.

“I wan run for President, una no still send me. But na dis one scatter internet.Na dis one come make una send me finally. Na wa for una oo.”

Reacting to his post @yintare said, “Bad news spreads faster. It is

popular knowledge.”

A fan @mikinaama said, “It is sweeter when it’s done to someone else, if the same was done to you, people will be empathetic too. You sold a beautiful marriage and family to us, people loved it.

“Somehow the comments you see

aren’t there to attack you or do they stem from hate but more from disappointment/ the love that people have for you. So please buy some shame and respect because you lack them. It is fine when a man breaks a woman but it kills you men, when the same soup I dished against them.”

@aphrodite.clinic said, “Behind every successful man, there is a woman. You got the 60k comments because you treated the good woman that stood by you badly. #justiceformay so don’t flatter yourself.”

“Make sure you no stop for wife number 2,” @floxydarlington said.

Also, @Sharon_9999 said, “You’re the real definition of manipulation.”

@chinonsodenoo also said, “The answer and reason are, with all that you have mentioned, we were not surprised because you were living up to expectations, we were proud of you silently while watching you unfold into more greatness.

“But this shock you threw to us, made all your followers react almost at the same time with disappointment and loss of

hope. I wish you can turn back the hands of time or rewrite this story.”

