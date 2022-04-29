Another Nollywood Actress Chinedu Bernard Slumps, Dies In Enugu Church

Nollywood Actress, Chinedu Bernard had reportedly died after she slumped in a church.

The actress was said to have slumped and died while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church inside Federal Housing area in Enugu State

However, the Priest, Rev Fr. Uchendu Chukwuma and some parishioners rushed her to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The deceased was confirmed dead by doctors at the East Side hospital in Enugu after efforts to revive her.

The actress, who is fondly called ‘Choco’, featured in popular include, The Regret, Royal Bracelet, Onlocked, My Sister’s Man, Love Without Conscience, Just A Wish, Money Fever, Who Runs The City, The Big Mama’s Stick, The Mad, The Last Manhood, and Mad Love amongst others.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of her death remains unknown.