Again, FG To Sink N853m Into Moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company

Despite repeated funding, the Federal Executive Council has approved N853 million for the engagement of transaction advisors for consultancy services for the concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited.

The approval also involved the National Iron Ore Mining Complex in Itakpe, Kogi State.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, to State House Correspondents shortly after Wednesday’s FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Flanked by the Minister of Mines and Steel, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, Muhammed said the move breathed an air of hope in the long-abandoned piece of infrastructure.

“Council approved the engagement of transaction advisors for consultancy services for the concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and also the National Iron Ore Mining Complex in Itakpe in favour of Messrs CPCS Transform Consortium in the sum of N853,266,644.4 inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT.

“I am sure we are all familiar with the history of the Ajaokuta Steel complex. The contract was awarded in 1979 to a Russian company called TPE. By the end of 1983, the contract had reached advanced stage. Regrettably, since then it has been suffering and by 1994, TPE demobilised from site and by1996, the contract was terminated.

“Subsequently, various administrations have tried to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Company without much success. However, you will recall that Mr President was on a state visit to Russia on October 22 and 24, 2019, and here it was resolved that the Ajaokuta Steel Company, which the Federal Government has made massive investment, must be resuscitated.”

Why blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for slowing down the efforts of the Ministry of Mines to bring the project to fruition, he however, said, “Today, the council has approved the award of a contract, not just for Ajaokuta, but also for the Iron Ore in Itakpe.

“We believe that with this development, we would have made significant step in bringing back to life both the Ajaokuta and the Iron Ore company in Itakpe and move forward the industrial revolution of Nigeria.

“When these two complexes begin to function, then, not only are we going to save money in terms of foreign exchange, but we are going to see a lot of industrial development and also technology transfer,” the minister said.