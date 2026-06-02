Jigawa Suspends Five Political Appointees

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Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has approved the indefinite suspension of three special advisers and two supervisory councillors serving in Auyo Local Government Area.

The decision was announced in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Ibrahim Hannun-Giwa, and takes immediate effect.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Najib Umar, the suspension affects five political appointees attached to the Auyo Local Government Council.

Those affected include Supervisory Councillors Bala Energy and Abdullahi Usman, as well as Special Advisers Afake Auyo, Ussaini Biyuta Kataudi, and Kande Auyo.

The statement directed the suspended officials to immediately hand over all government property and responsibilities in their custody to the Director of Administration and General Services of the local government.

It stressed that compliance must be prompt, adding that all affected appointees are to vacate their duties without delay.

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Although no official reason was given for the action, the development comes amid heightened political activity in Jigawa State following the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

Political tension has reportedly increased in the state, with several incumbent politicians losing party tickets ahead of the 2027 general elections, including a federal lawmaker from the Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin Hausa constituency.

The latest suspension adds to a series of similar actions involving political appointees in recent weeks, suggesting ongoing political realignments within the state.

All five officials remain suspended indefinitely pending further government directives.