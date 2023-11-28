Again, Michael Okpara Varsity VC Appeals For Release Of Take-off Grant

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, Prof Maduebibisi Iwe, has again called on the Federal Government to release the recommended N10bn take-off grant for the institution.

The Vice Chancellor had also in 2021 while briefing the press on his activities within his 100 days in office, lamented that after years of take off, the school was yet to receive the grant.

Iwe in his welcome address during the 11th convocation ceremony of the university, explained that the grant was recommended by the 2016-2020 Visitation Panel to the university.

“The panel recommended that the federal government should as a matter of necessity grant the university a take-off grant of about N10bn for that purpose,” he said.

Iwe therefore appeal to the Minister of Agriculture to assist the university in realizing the release of the fund for the development of the university.

“We would like to appreciate the effort of the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, in pursuing our appeals for the take-off grant to the ministry of finance,” he said.

He explained that the university was established to groom students in agriculture and allied subjects, including management sciences relevant to agriculture.

He also lamented that five courses in the College of Management Sciences were delisted some five years ago and urged the government to relist it to ensure the university carried out the mandate of its establishment.

Iwe urged the government to implement the report of the last Visitation Panel, adding that the panel had urged the National Universities Commission to revisit the issue of the delisted programmes.

“We appeal that the government favorably attends to this position of the White Paper in the interest of the teaming population of young Nigerians who want to study these courses in our university,” he said.