Anambra State To Construct Houses For Elderly People

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has said he will, from next year, commence the construction of homes for the elderly in the state.

Governor Soludo stated this when he spent a day with elderly people living with disabilities and other members of different vulnerable groups in the state.

Advertisement

According to the governor, the state government has already acquired five hectares of land for the old people’s home project.

He said the project will assist the vulnerable who don’t have people to take care of them.

The governor stated that the present administration is for the elderly, the poor and vulnerable people, adding that this is why his government’s policies are targeted at them in terms of provision of free basic education, free antenatal and delivery services, among others.

Soludo stressed that his government is pursuing a state with zero poverty and added that it was good to celebrate the aged when they were still alive.

Advertisement

Bags of rice and cash gifts were shared to all the elderly, the vulnerable, and those living with disabilities who attended the event.