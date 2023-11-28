Some Tertiary Institutions Haven’t Done Students Matriculation In Last Five Years- JAMB Boss

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof Ishaq Oloyede said some tertiary institutions have failed to matriculate any student in the last five years.

He also stated that the institutions have been issuing certificates and graduating students who were never matriculated.

The Board’s weekly Bulletin stated that Oloyede disclosed this during a two-day refresher training for all its admission desk officers.

The training was held at the JAMB headquarters in Abuja last week.

Oloyede said admitting students for a degree programme without matriculation amounts to a flagrant disregard for extant regulations of the board.

“A number of them got approval to operate no doubt, but they never bother following other requisite regulations thereafter, they just continue running the institutions their own way,” he said.

“How can a school that never admitted any candidate continue to issue certificates and graduating students?” he queried.

Oloyede warned that any institution that did not matriculate their students in any given year will be regarded as not having admitted students in that year.

He said the institutions would only be running their programmes at risk as graduates from such institutions would not be mobilized for their compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Oloyede asked the desk officers to constantly communicate with institutions, particularly if there is any reason for which the schools could not be permitted to matriculate.

“At the end of the year, you will tell any erring institutions that did not inform you in writing about their matriculation that they have not admitted any students that year and at such any student who attend that school, do it at their own risks as they might be mobilise for the mandatory national youth service,” he told the desk officers.